Narcos: Mexico Nets Season 3; Diego Luna, Showrunner Not Returning

Viewers of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico had a whole lot of "good news/bad news" to sort through Wednesday morning. On the plus side, the righteously popular drug-trafficking drama series will be back for a third season- which had been rumored but unconfirmed for some time. But when the series does return, it will be without Diego Luna's drug cartel leader Félix Gallardo and showrunner Eric Newman (Bright, Power Project). Considering Luna's Gallardo was sentenced to prison at the end of the second season (and because Luna's in pre-production on "Star Wars" spinoff series Rogue One), the confirmation of his leaving the series is disappointing but not surprising.

After five seasons with the franchise, Newman is stepping back from showrunning responsibilities- with series co-creator Carlo Bernard assuming day-to-day showrunning duties. Newman will continue to executive produce alongside Bernard, Jose Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Eugene Stein, Alexandra Hunter, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz. Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos) is returning to the series, directing two episodes of a season that also finds Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Marquez, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante helming episodes.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," said Newman. "Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlz — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 28, 2020

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.

Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa are all set to return for the third season.