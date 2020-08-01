It's been nearly six months since the second season of Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro's Narcos: Mexico premiered on Netflix, and if you've seen it then you know by now that the season finale also does a pretty strong job of also serving as a series finale. Now before we go any further, it's safe to say that we're entering a MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! zone so please tread carefully. We'll steer clear of specifics, but some things just can't be avoided.

Scoot McNairy's (True Detective) DEA Agent Walt Breslin lead a task force to track down and bring to justice to those responsible for the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) – killed on orders from Diego Luna's (Rogue One) Félix. As alliances shifted, new cartels formed, and the politics behind it all became all-too-deadly clear, the season ended with Breslin (reassigned to a desk job after an ambush leaves most of his team dead) meeting with Félix- not in prison. Arrested as a "good faith" gesture by the Mexican government to the U.S. to show the country's "commitment" to the war on drugs during these NAFTA-planning times, Félix lays out to Breslin just how bad things will get between the new cartels. They're jockeying for power and the violence that results from it will be the spark that ignites the Mexican Drug War- and for viewers, Luna essentially outlines where the series could go with a possible third season.

Except there isn't officially a third season of Narcos: Mexico, but news on that might be coming soon. In a May 2020 RollingStone.com profile of Latin-pop superstar Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) that was conducted in March, a line towards the end of the article appears to confirm it- and that Bad Bunny will be in it: "He hopes to shoot Narcos this year." Then on Friday, McNairy was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about reports of a third season already in production- specifically, if he would be returning. McNairy's response appeared to be trying to walk that thin line between confirming and denying, while clearly trying to avoid throwing any more "season three" logs onto our dumpster fires of speculation: "Not sure, really. There's been a lot of talk, but as you know, nothing's certain until it's certain. And even then, it can fall apart."

Narcos: Mexico season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different "plazas" of his cartel rises, Fé​ ​lix's control over the situation slips. Meanwhile, the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena at the hands of the cartel and corrupt politicians brings a hailstorm of retribution to Mexico. "Operation Leyenda" led by the dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin, whose methods aren't always by-the-book, targets Fé​​lix Gallardo and his chief lieutenants, adding to the instability and volatility of the cartel.