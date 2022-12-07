National Treasure: Edge of History Character Posters Spotlight Cast

Disney released seven character posters for their legacy sequel series in National Treasure: Edge of History, along with their roles in the adventure. Featured are Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) as "The Truth Seeker," Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones) as "The Truth Keeper," Tasha Rivers (Zuri Reed) as "The Specialist," Liam Sadusky (Jake Austin Walker) as "The Wild Card," Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues) as "The Skeptic," Oren Bradley (Antonio Cipriano) as "The Believer," and Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith) as "The Law."

National Treasure: Edge of History Synopsis

The series, based on the film franchise of the same name that starred Nicolas Cage, features a new protagonist in Jess as her life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past?

While the films featured Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates and Diane Kruger's Dr. Abigail Chase, Edge of History will have more of an ensemble cast led by Olivera against Zeta-Jones' Billie, who's a wealthy rival treasure hunter, but more willing to get her hands dirty in the process. National Treasure: Edge of History comes from original film executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer and creators Cormac & Marianne Wibberley. Also joining them on EP are Johnathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, writer Rick Muirragui, Mira Nair (who's also directing), and original franchise director Jon Turteltaub. Also appearing are film holdovers in Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, who reprise their roles as Riley Poole and Peter Sadusky. The series will premiere on Disney+ on December 14th.