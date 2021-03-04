NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Missing After AEW Dynamite Match

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is missing after disappearing from an ambulance on AEW Dynamite. O'Neal competed in a mixed-gender tag team match with partner Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, the culmination of months of hype. The match kicked off Dynamite tonight, and Shaq technically walked away with a victory in the bout, but, shortly after the match, he mysteriously went missing and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Things started out well for O'Neal, who won his match, though he wasn't awake to witness it. Though Shaq easily manhandled Cody in the ring, he spent the final moments of the match unconscious at ringside after crashing through a pair of tables, along with Rhodes. Cargill got the pin on Red Velvet to secure the victory.

Shaq was seen still unconscious as Cargill celebrated in the ring and had to be stretchered backstage. He was then loaded into an ambulance. But AEW announcer Tony Schiavone wanted a comment, if not from Shaq, at least from someone on his condition. However, when Schiavone opened the door, the stretcher was empty. Shaq was nowhere to be found.

There was no explanation given for Shaq's disappearance throughout the night. No one mentioned it again after Schiavone found the ambulance empty. So what has happened to Shaq? Has he been kidnapped by WWE as revenge for getting AEW all this attention? Has he been captured by a sports memorabilia company so they can steal his DNA and sell it to collectors? Has Shaq ascended to a higher plane? We need answers, damn it, and AEW has given us nothing. How can you have one of the biggest sports stars in the world disappear on your show and not even issue a statement?!

Hopefully, Shaq turns up somewhere safe soon.