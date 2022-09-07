Neil Gaiman & Erin Moriarty Push Back on Elon Musk, Trolls: BCTV DD

I'm finished making sense/Done pleading ignorance/That whole defense/Spinning infinity, boy/The wheel is spinning me/It's never-ending, never-ending/Same old story/What if I say I'm not like the others?/What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?/You're the pretender/What if I say I will never surrender… the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With respect to the Foo Fighters for "The Pretender" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Neil Gaiman (The Sandman) & Erin Moriarty (The Boys) going public with their fight against racist, misogynistic trolls & their toxicity public (and no, Gaiman did not make Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Elon Musk fans). Plus, we look at Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte, The CW's The Winchesters, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead, Warner Bros. Discovery/Dan Lin, Netflix's Wednesday, HBO Max's Titans, WWE, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO's House of the Dragon & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, September 7, 2022:

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Calls Out Toxic Trolls, Feels "Dehumanized"

Star Wars: Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Joins "The Acolyte" Cast

The Winchesters Key Art Has "American Horror Story" Vibes All Over It

Elon Musk Fans Blame Neil Gaiman for LOTR: TROP Because Facts Are Hard

The Boys: A-Train's "Turbo Rush" Ad Leaves Bad Taste in Our Mouths

The Rookie S05E01 Promo & Overview: Nolan, Rosalind, "Chenford" & More

The Walking Dead: McBride, Reedus & Gimple on Carol's Post-TWD Future

Warner Bros. Discovery, Dan Lin No Go; DCU Kevin Feige Search Rolls On

Wednesday: Netflix Series Premiere Appears Set for After Halloween

Titans: Joseph Morgan Offers Update on Final Season 4 Filming Days

Triple H Promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE

Eric Bischoff Feels Bad for Tony Khan After CM Punk Outburst

Evil: Gia Crovatin on Playing Cult Leader Renee on Paramount+ Series

Cobra Kai S05 Stars Young & Santopietro on Kenny & Anthony's Rivalry

Neil Gaiman to Elon Musk on LOTR: Stick To What You Already Don't Know

House of the Dragon S01E03 Review: Dual Depression & An Epic Finish

The Flash, Elon Musk/LOTR: TROP, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.