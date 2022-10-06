Neil Gaiman Takes Good Omens-Like Approach to The Sandman Trolls

So with today being the first day of New York Comic Con (NYCC), we wrote last week about how this was going to be a pretty busy one for Neil Gaiman (and why it would be a good time to announce The Sandman Season 2, but we'll get to that in a minute). Possibly his biggest focus? Dropping some serious intel on BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2, the sequel series-season to Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, with Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) & David Tennant (Crowley) returning. So maybe it's that shift in focus that changed his approach to tackling online trolls whose butts are all sorts of hurt still over Netflix's adaptation of Gaiman's comic book series. And if we're being honest and out of personal concern? Considering how many things he has in play, it might be the best approach when it comes to stress levels… at least for now. Here's a look at a screencap of Gaiman's response (name redacted to avoid giving the ignorant the attention they crave):

Of course, maybe it's just us & we're projecting. While we try to figure that out, here's a look at Gaiman's original tweet from earlier today:

NYCC 2022 Would Be a Great Time to Announce The Sandman Season 2

So here's what we know. With NYCC running from Thursday, October 6th, to Sunday, October 9th, Gaiman will be there on Friday for two big events. First, he's joining Amazon's Good Omens 2 panel for a special fan Q&A with members of the cast & creative team (and we're assuming a teaser, trailer, or preview). Now, would we be surprised to get some intel on Anansi Boys, too? Nope, especially with it being another series on Amazon's Prime Video. From there, Gaiman is being honored (along with Roy Thomas, Gilbert Shelton, and the late Little Lulu creator Marge Buell) with an induction into the Hall of Fame during the 34th Harvey Awards ceremony. And that's it. At least according to what Gaiman tweeted on Thursday:

I will be there for the Good Omens panel and for the Harvey awards hall of Fame. https://t.co/oSjUfPbYxH — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And then there's the matter of series stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, and Mason Alexander Park all making their way out to NYCC, too. Now to be clear? All three are only listed for "Photo Ops/Autographing." In addition, Sturridge and Park are available on Thursday & Friday, while Holbrook is available on Saturday & Sunday. But that doesn't mean that Holbrook wouldn't be flying in on Friday… meaning Gaiman, Sturridge, Holbrook, and Park would all have Friday in common. So you see what we're speculating… right? On the same day that Gaiman is receiving a top honor and promoting the return of his beloved Amazon series, it really would be a great day to drop some The Sandman Season 2 news. Again… this is pure, uncut, random speculation and not some "Knives Out!" attempt to crack the mystery. But damn, if that wouldn't be pretty nice. The only thing that would be sweeter? A multi-season renewal with a "Johanna Constantine" limited series with Jenna Coleman… but we won't be greedy.