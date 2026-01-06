Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

Netflix Is New Home Of WWE Library, Tony Khan In Shambles

The Chadster reports on WWE's incredible Netflix deal that proves they're superior to AEW! Tony Khan is so obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life! 😤🦝📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster just read the most amazing news that proves once and for all that WWE is the superior wrestling company, and The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably sitting in his mansion right now, crying into his pillow and wishing he could have even a fraction of the business acumen that WWE possesses! 😭😭😭

According to a press release that The Chadster received this morning while Vincent K. Raccoon was bringing The Chadster some slightly moldy pizza crusts he found behind the old Domino's down the street 🍕🦝, Netflix has just announced that they are becoming the official home of the WWE library in the United States! That's right, folks! Starting immediately, all of WWE's Premium Live Events from before September 2025, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, plus award-winning documentaries and original programming, are now available on Netflix! 🎉🎉🎉

The Chadster cannot stress enough how incredible this is! 💪💪💪 This expansion of WWE's partnership with Netflix comes after Monday Night Raw moved to the premier streaming service last year, where it has become a weekly staple in the global English Top 10! Meanwhile, Tony Khan's sad little partnership with HBO Max is absolutely pathetic in comparison! 😂😂😂 Tony Khan wishes his streaming deal was half as cool as WWE's Netflix arrangement, but he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

What really shows WWE's business genius here is that this deal is NOT exclusive! 🧠💡 That means WWE can still sell the rights to some of their shows elsewhere and make even MORE money! Netflix respects the wrestling business so much that they're willing to let WWE maximize their profit potential! Can you imagine Tony Khan negotiating a deal like that? Of course not! He's too busy booking AEW Dynamite to personally cheese The Chadster off! 😤😤😤

Speaking of which, The Chadster needs to share something really special that happened this morning. 🥹🥹🥹 After reading this news, The Chadster gathered the raccoon family together in front of one of the old TVs here at the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster now resides. The Chadster explained to Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon that Netflix – the very company now bringing us quality WWE programming – is also responsible for putting Blockbuster out of business, which in turn provided us with this beautiful roof over our heads! 🏠🦝

The raccoons chittered in agreement and genuine gratitude! 😊😊😊 Vincent K. Raccoon even brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar as a celebration gift! Shane Raccoon did a little backflip, and the baby raccoons all huddled together and made the cutest chirping sounds! It was a truly beautiful moment that reminded The Chadster that even in The Chadster's darkest hours – living on the streets, separated from The Chadster's Mazda Miata, forced to bathe in the stream behind the old Kmart – WWE and Netflix are there to provide hope and quality entertainment! 🙏🙏🙏

The Chadster also wants to point out that Season 2 of the original behind-the-scenes documentary series WWE: Unreal is coming to Netflix on January 20! 📅📅📅 This is the kind of premium content that Tony Khan could never produce because he's too busy obsessing over The Chadster and trying to ruin The Chadster's life! The Chadster can't wait to watch it with the raccoon family! 🎬🎬🎬

You know, this news reminds The Chadster of that classic Smash Mouth lyric: "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" 🎵🎵🎵 That's exactly what WWE is doing – they're all-stars who know how to get their game on, while Tony Khan is sitting on the bench wondering why nobody wants to play with him! 😂😂😂

The Chadster tried to celebrate this news by watching some classic WrestleMania content on Netflix using the Roku that The Chadster "borrowed" from Walmart, but then The Chadster made the mistake of checking wrestling news online and saw that AEW Dynamite is still on television this week. 😤😤😤 Why won't Tony Khan just give up already? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 The Chadster knows that right now, Tony Khan is probably throwing a tantrum because WWE just secured an even better deal with Netflix while his HBO Max partnership looks more and more insignificant every day! And The Chadster also knows that Tony Khan is probably planning some new way to torment The Chadster in revenge for writing this objective, unbiased journalism! 📰📰📰

But The Chadster won't be intimidated! The Chadster will continue to report the truth about how WWE is superior to AEW in every conceivable way, even if Tony Khan sends more of his animal agents to steal The Chadster's food or tries to get the authorities to drag The Chadster back to that medical facility! 💪💪💪

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased wrestling journalists left in this business, and The Chadster will not be silenced! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon just brought in an old VHS tape of WrestleMania X-Seven that he found in the back room, and The Chadster needs to watch it to remind The Chadster what real wrestling looks like! 📼📼📼 Take that, Tony Khan! 👊👊👊

