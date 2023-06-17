Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, Emily in Paris Season 4, tudum

Emily In Paris Season 4 Will Travel To Rome, Announced At TUDUM

Emily In Paris Season 4 is heading to a new local, as teased by Lily Collins at Netflix TUDUM this afternoon.

Emily In Paris took over the stage at TUDUM this afternoon, as star Lily Collins teased many new details for the upcoming season 4, including that the series may shift focus to Rome at some point. Season 4 shooting was recently delayed two months by the WGA strike, though Netflix swears it will film this fall at the latest. Stars Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, and Samuel Arnold should all be back. Below you can see Emily herself tease the crowd a bit.

Emily In Paris Is Fantastic Trash

The third season was maybe the show's strongest. Season three follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, at work and in the romance department, and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Also in the cast for season three are Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Emily in Paris is one of the biggest originals they have in their stable, and while maybe not be as prestigious as some others, you can bet that the fans care just as deeply. Sending them all to Rome sounds pretty epic, and if nothing else, the creative team will do everything possible to make you fall completely in love with the setting, something they excel at wherever they have been. I do not doubt that the new season will be just as juicy as the others.

Emily in Paris Season 4 currently has no release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!