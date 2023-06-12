Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

Netflix/TUDUM Posters: Squid Game, One Piece, Wednesday, Avatar & More

Live-streaming from Brazil on June 17th, Netflix's TUDUM 2023 includes looks at One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, 3 Body Problem & more!

That sound you hear? That's the clock ticking down to this Saturday, June 17th? Why this weekend? For TUDUM, of course! That's right, Netflix's global fan event is back – with TUDUM: A Global Fan Event 2023 live-streaming from São Paulo, Brazil, to audiences around the world. Kicking off at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BRT), the two-hour event features Netflix stars & creators from across the globe offering viewers exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers & first looks of your favorite series, films, and games. And we're talking a line-up that includes 3 Body Problem, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rebel Moon, Bridgerton, The Chosen One, Squid Game, and a whole lot more. Now, we have two key art posters to pass along that offer a much clearer rundown of the shows, films, and stars that viewers can expect – take a look:

Image: Netflix
Image: Netflix

Here's a look back at the official event trailer for this weekend, followed by a rundown of what you can expect:

The following talent is scheduled to appear live in Brazil (though the line-up is subject to change):

  • Chris Hemsworth, Sam HargraveExtraction
  • Arnold SchwarzeneggerFubar
  • Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia BhattHeart of Stone
  • Chase StokesOuter Banks 
  • Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley3 Body Problem
  • Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey BateyThe Witcher
  • Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia BoutellaRebel Moon 
  • Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley,  Dallas LiuAvatar: The Last Airbender
  • Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna MascarenhasSintonia
  • Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz SkylarOne Piece
  • André Lamoglia, Valentina ZenereElite
  • Nicola CoughlanBridgerton
  • India Amarteifio, Corey MylchreestQueen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • MaisaBack to 15
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet Never Have I Ever
  • Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda & Vedang Raina The Archies
  • Aria Mia Loberti, Louis HofmannAll the Light We Cannot See
Image: Netflix Screencap

In addition, viewers can expect the following special appearances:

  • An appearance from Stranger Things
  • Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday Wednesday
  • Squid Game
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • Penn BadgleyYou
  • Lily CollinsEmily In Paris
  • Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-RawLift
  • Pedro AlonsoBERLIN
  • Nick Lachey, Vanessa LacheyLove is Blind
  • Chloe VeitchToo Hot to Handle
  • Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & the cast of Cobra Kai
  • Corinna Brown, Kizzy EdgellHeartstopper
  • Omar Sy Lupin
  • John Boyega, Teyonah Parris They Cloned Tyrone
  • Clara Galle, Julio Peña FernándezThrough My Window: Across The Sea
  • Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow The Chosen One
  • Golda RosheuvelBridgerton 

Tudum, inspired by the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating our brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year's global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.

