Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix

Netflix Wraps 2025 with 325M+ Subscribers; $20B for Content in 2026

Netflix ended 2025 with 325 million+ subscribers globally. In addition, the streamer plans to increase programming spending to $20 billion.

On the same day that the streaming service shifted its $82.7 billion agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and streaming service to an all-cash deal, Netflix rolled out its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2025, highlights from 2025, and a look at projections for this year. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

By the end of 2025, Netflix reports it has over 325 million subscribers worldwide, an increase of 301.2 million from 2024.

Netflix's reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.05 billion (up 17.6%) and net income of $2.41 billion (up 29.4%) – translating to earnings of 56 cents per share – beat Wall Street expectations. LSEG Data & Analytics noted that Wall Street analysts expected Netflix to post revenue of $11.97 billion and earnings per share of 55 cents.

In terms of programming, Netflix is looking to spend approximately 10% more in 2026 than in 2025, which would mean an increase of $2 billion (with $18 billion spent in 2025 and $20 billion expected this year).

As viewers have seen over the past several months, Netflix will also be looking to increase the number of licensed titles on the streaming service. For example, Netflix has licensed 20 shows from Paramount Skydance, including Matlock and King of Queens for international territories and SEAL Team, Watson, and Mayor of Kingstown for U.S. and global territories.

In addition, Netflix is looking to expand licensing deals on the film side, with recent agreements with Universal Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment. In the past few weeks, we've also seen the streaming service strike video podcast deals with Spotify, iHeartMedia, and others. Netflix also streamed more than 200 live events, including NFL Christmas Gameday, which (alongside Stranger Things 5) helped the streamer dominate December 2025 viewing numbers.

On the ad revenue side, 2025 saw Netflix pull in more than $1.5 billion, an increase registering 2-1/2 times the final ad revenue figure for 2024. For 2026, the streaming service is forecasting $50.7 billion-$51.7 billion in revenue, an increase of 12%-14% from 2025 (or 11%-13% F/X neutral growth), and a doubling of ad revenue.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!