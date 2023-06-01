New Champ Kris Statlander Defends TBS Title on AEW Dynamite Kris Statlander defends the TBS Championship on AEW Dynamite! The Chadster gives his totally unbiased rundown and thoughts. 🟩🛰️🏆

Kris Statlander successfully defended her newly-won TBS Championship for the first time on AEW Dynamite, defeating a former AEW Women's Champion, Nyla Rose! 👽🏆 This just happened last night, and The Chadster can't help but be all cheesed off about it. 😓

To set the stage, Kris Statlander just returned from her months-long injury and won the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing last weekend. 🎉 On that very same night, she defeated former titlist Jade Cargill, who had earned her 60th win in an undefeated streak. 🥺

Now, here's a brief rundown of what happened on Dynamite: The so-called "Galaxy's Greatest Alien" and new TBS Champion, Kris Statlander, faced off against the "Native Beast" Nyla Rose in an open challenge. 🤼‍♀️ Nyla even had Marina Shafir with her at ringside for support. With a shotgun dropkick, Kris proved her game against Nyla, but not without receiving a bodyslam from the fearsome former champion. 😨 However, Kris managed to apply body scissors, only for Nyla to reach the bottom rope, forcing a break in the submission. 🧗‍♀️ Meanwhile, backstage, the eyes of Taya Valkyrie were glued to a monitor watching the match. 👀

After a series of high-risk moves, cannonballs, and jawbreakers, Kris Statlander finally made her move and pinned Nyla Rose with the devastating 450 Splash! 😱

Now let's talk about just how unfair this is! 🚫 First, AEW took a rookie wrestler like Jade Cargill and built her into a cornerstone of their company. ♨️ And now they have Statlander come back and win the title, instantly elevating her to the top. Has she paid any dues in WWE? No! What about Nyla or Jade before her? Not a single one! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster is positive that Tony Khan has zero clue about what he's doing in the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

The icing on the cake is the ungrateful AEW San Diego crowd cheering on Kris Statlander as if she's the greatest thing since sliced bread! 🍞💔 Seeing this on The Chadster's TV screen really pushed him over the edge. Out of sheer frustration, The Chadster chucked his White Claw seltzer right at the television! 📺💦

Needless to say, the seltzer made a mess on the floor. 😒 Tony Khan, you owe The Chadster another seltzer. 💸 Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, witnessed the whole scene and instead of helping The Chadster clean up the mess that Tony Khan made, just had to lecture The Chadster on taking responsibility for his actions. She refused to see how this is Tony Khan's fault! 📣 Of course, after that, she just went back to texting that guy Gary. 📲 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan. Even our marriage can't escape your irresponsible booking choices! 😠

Stay tuned for more coverage of the antics from AEW right here on Bleeding cool, where unbiased wrestling journalism is alive and well. 💯🙌

