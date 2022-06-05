New Girl: Kick Off Your Summer Season of Laughs with These 10 Episodes

FOX's New Girl is one of my favorite shows and something I often resort to watching when needing the mood lifted and laughter coming from my soul. The series ran for seven seasons and was a mixture of many emotions when it came to romances, friendships, and adulthood.

There are plenty of episodes from the series that would be great on any list but in honor of the season, I'll be going down the path of sunshine and summer vibes. Let me know in the comments below if any of your favorites from New Girl made the list!

"Menzies" S02E07: Unable to pay her share of rent and utilities, the guys tell Jess to get a job. She is experiencing her monthly period and is an emotional mess. Nick meets a silent guy who shows him how to be peaceful. Cece wants to go back with Schmidt.

"Virgins" S02E23: Each of the friends tell their story about how they lost their virginity.

"Prince" S03E14: When Jess and Cece are invited to a party thrown by Prince, the guys try to get inside. Jess panics when Nick tells her that he loves her.

"Cruise" S03E23: Jess and Nick convince the others to go on a cruise with them, but the Grand Romantic package proves too hard to handle for the recent exes, and Schmidt, Winston, Coach, and Cece have to repair their fractured friendship.

"Background Check" S04E06: Jess admits she might be in possession of certain illegal substances, which complicates Winston's plans as the loft must pass a home visit and a background check as a part of his police academy training. Schmidt kisses Cece.

"Spiderhunt" S04E17: Schmidt invites his girlfriend over for Nick's famous sauce. Jess tries to figure out who CeCe likes and Winston tries to keep it a secret.

"Heat Wave" S05E09: Things heat up between Nick and Reagan over who can provide the loft with the best air conditioning unit. Meanwhile, Winston uses his "cop voice" to help Schmidt prep Cece for a newscaster audition.

"Road Trip" S05E17: After being emasculated in front of Cece, Schmidt insists on a manly bachelor party weekend in Vegas, but the road trip goes awry when the guys end up at a desert biker bar and he must put his newfound bravado to the test.

"Homecoming" S06E04: On a trip to New York, Jess helps detective Jake Peralta with a case and meets Captain Ray Holt and Gina Linetti at his precinct, while Nick and Winston attempt to impress Charles Boyle and Cece faces off with her mother-in-law.

"The Hike" S06E14: While on a day hike, Jess and Robby discover something unexpected about their relationship. Also, Winston throws a surprise welcome home party for Aly. Meanwhile, Schmidt and Cece fail to impress their new neighbors.