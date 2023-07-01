Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe

New Tag Champs Crowned at Money in the Bank as AEW Crumbles

Catch the Chadster's juicy updates from WWE Money in the Bank as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez triumph! Tony Khan's got nothing on this! 💪🏆

Greetings, true wrestling fans! Welcome back to the Chadster's unfiltered coverage of WWE Money in the Bank coming to you all the way from the stunning O2 arena in London. The Chadster is here to dish on the Women's Tag Team Championship, the second match for tonight and hold onto your seats folks because this one was a doozy that resulted in new tag team champs as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were triumphant!

This sure was a match to remember with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenging Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Just when Baszler and Rousey seemed to be bowling over their opponents, a surprising roll-away dropkick by Morgan breathed fresh life into the underdogs, sending the reigning champs stumbling out the ring. High drama ensued as Baszler delivered a crushing blow to her own partner, Rousey, which paved the way for an unforgettable win for Morgan and Rodriguez, after Morgan hit the Oblivion!

Not gonna lie, but this just might be the best match the Chadster's ever witnessed. This is what wrestling looks like, folks! WWE's got it down to perfection, while Tony Khan and AEW are probably facepalming at their futile attempts to match this level of expertise. 😆 The kind of storytelling and drama WWE provides is something AEW just can't. Full stop. They simply don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Just saying… 🤷‍♂️

Tony Khan must be flipping out somewhere, looking at WWE's triumph. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤣 The Chadster doesn't get how AEW thinks it stands a chance. It's just disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Make sure you stay tuned for more unbiased coverage from the Chadster and his allies in truth as part of the Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. We won't lead you astray like some others (looking at you, Tony!). Keep your eyes peeled for more of WWE Money in the Bank updates! And remember, folks, WWE stands tall, always! 🏆

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!