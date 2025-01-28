Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Blackpink, Jisoo, Newtopia, prime video, romantic comedy, zombie

Newtopia: Zombie RomCom with Blackpink's Jisoo Now on Prime Video

Newtopia is the newest zombie offering from South Korea - but this Prime Video offering is a rom-com starring Blackpink's Jisoo.

Newtopia is the latest zombie movie from South Korea, the one country that makes more zombie movies than anywhere else, and many of them are good, the best zombie movies you could possibly get right now. Well, Newtopia has a couple of twists: one, it's a romantic comedy. Two, it stars Jisoo from a K-pop band you might have heard of called Blackpink. And it's coming to Prime.

In Newtopia, Jae-yoon, a late military enlistee, and his girlfriend, Young-joo, break up over the phone over growing misunderstandings. But a zombie outbreak rocks the world. A national emergency is declared, a plane crashes in the city center, and Jae-yoon and his unit get trapped on top of a Seoul skyscraper. Young-joo risks the zombie-filled streets to find him. Can their love survive the apocalypse?

Newtopia: Luuuurve in the Zombie Apocalypse

So this is your usual "boy loses girl, zombie apocalypse breaks out, boy needs to rescue girl, girl needs to rescue boy, girl gets a chainsaw and rushes headlong into zombies" story. And it's a South Korean joint, which means it just has to be extra. Do you like zombie movies? This one's for you. Do you like romantic comedies? This one's for you. Do you like K-Drama? This one's for you. Do you like Blackpink? This one's for you! Do you need Blackpink's Jisoo running at zombies with a chainsaw in your life? This one's definitely for you. Newtopia doesn't set out to reinvent the wheel or the zombie apocalypse genre. It doesn't need to. The fun thing about zombie movies made in South Korea is how immediately they reflect what's going on in Korean society and what's on people's minds. What does Newtopia reflect? The relationship pressures and men doing National Service since the country still has a mandatory draft for young men out of high school. That's already ripe for a romantic comedy. Zombies are that little bit extra. That's always good for the "breakdown of institutions" and "externalised metaphor or the lovers' chaos". If you need zombies for your romantic comedy, this one's for you.

Newtopia will be streaming on Prime.

