Next Week on AEW Dynamite: More Matches Added to Blood and Guts

With another AEW Dynamite in the record books, there's now just one week to go before the big Blood and Guts show. Originally thought to be a one-match show, plans changed last night when AEW booked four more matches for next week's Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite. Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will face Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a tag team match. Britt Baker will face an unnamed opponent. SCU, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, and The Acclaimed will face off in a four-way title eliminator match. And Cody Rhodes will fight QT Marshall.
Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will face Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite next week. Omega didn't want the match, but Moxley and Kingston forced Don Callis to make it under threat of breaking Omega's leg.
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week. Baker has risen through the ranks to become the number one contender for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.
SCU may be the number one ranked tag team in AEW, but they'll still need to face three other teams in a title eliminator match to win a shot at the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. SCU will face Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, and The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite next week.
Cody Rhodes will finally get his hands on QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite next week after making his surprise return on this week's show.
And of course, who can forget about the main event: The Inner Circle will face The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match. It won't take the whole show as originally thought, but it's got to run for at least an hour, right?
As if the Blood and Guts match wasn't bad enough! If nothing else, The Chadster is just glad that The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT escaped the bullying AEW Dynamite by moving to Tuesday nights, even if Tony Khan is somehow still managing to bully NXT into getting low ratings on Tuesdays. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!
Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.