Next Week on AEW Dynamite: More Matches Added to Blood and Guts

With another AEW Dynamite in the record books, there's now just one week to go before the big Blood and Guts show. Originally thought to be a one-match show, plans changed last night when AEW booked four more matches for next week's Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite. Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will face Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a tag team match. Britt Baker will face an unnamed opponent. SCU, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, and The Acclaimed will face off in a four-way title eliminator match. And Cody Rhodes will fight QT Marshall.

As if the Blood and Guts match wasn't bad enough! If nothing else, The Chadster is just glad that The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT escaped the bullying AEW Dynamite by moving to Tuesday nights, even if Tony Khan is somehow still managing to bully NXT into getting low ratings on Tuesdays. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!