NFL Honors Viewing Guide: Nominees, When/Where to Watch & More
Hosted by Snoop Dogg and set to kick-off on FOX and the NFL Network at 8 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for tonight's NFL Honors.
With only days to go until the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out during Super Bowl LIX to see who walks away with championship hardware, tonight is the night to honor the NFL's best people, performances, and plays – and much more – from the 2024 football season with the 2025 edition of NFL Honors. With that in mind, we have a look at what you need to know to get in on the festivities – from when and where to watch to who's hosting to a rundown of who's up for what awards. In addition, we have a look at what ESPN's Pat McAfee and his team had to say about fans' reactions to the finalists.
What Time is FOX's "NFL Honors" & How Can I Check It Out? The event will air LIVE beginning at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT (with the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show beginning at 8 pm ET). The main event can be watched on FOX and the NFL Network and streamed on NFL+ and Fubo (and the red carpet pre-show will air on the NFL Network). Just a quick note: the event will not be airing live in all time zones, and the pre-show red carpet is subject to local blackout restrictions).
Who's Hosting FOX's "NFL Honors" & Where's It Taking Place? Multi-talent Snoop Dogg will be on hand to host the event, which is taking place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans (home to Super Bowl LIX).
NFL Honors 2025: Here Are Your Nominees
NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards – including The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The Associated Press: Considered to be the NFL's official awards, the eight categories include Most Valuable Player, which the AP began selecting in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Rookie of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members wrapped up their voting prior to the start of the playoffs, with each voter selecting a top five for each award. A first-place vote is worth 10 points; second place is 5 – followed by 3, 2, and 1.
Now, here's a look at who's nominated for what heading into tonight:
Most Valuable Player
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive Player of the Year
Zach Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Braden Fiske, DL, Los Angeles Rams
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Chop Robinson, OLB, Miami Dolphins
Jared Verse, OLB, Los Angeles Rams
Comeback Player of the Year
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots,
Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills
Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Coach of the Year
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Assistant Coach of the Year
Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills
Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Glenn, DC, Detroit Lions
Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions
Vic Fangio, DC, Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award honors a player who has had a significant positive impact on the community:
Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride
Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith
Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins
Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen
Chicago Bears: Andrew Billings
Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown
Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin
Denver Broncos: Alex Singleton
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark
Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre
Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars: Arik Armstead
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce
Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers: Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams
Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold
Minnesota Vikings: C.J. Ham
New England Patriots: Deatrich Wise Jr.
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: Darius Slayton
New York Jets: Solomon Thomas
Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers: Larry Ogunjobi
San Francisco 49ers: Curtis Robinson
Seattle Seahawks: Uchenna Nwosu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons
Washington Commanders: Bobby Wagner
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be revealed at NFL Honors. The NFL announced 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2025 in December:
Eric Allen, cornerback, 1988-2001
Jared Allen, defensive end, 2004-2015
Willie Anderson, tackle, 1996-2008
Jahri Evans, guard, 2006-2017
Antonio Gates, tight end, 2003-2018
Torry Holt, wide receiver, 1999-2009
Luke Kuechly, linebacker, 2012-2019
Eli Manning, quarterback, 2004-2019
Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver, 2001-2016
Terrell Suggs, outside linebacker/defensive end, 2003-2019
Fred Taylor, running back, 1998-2010
Adam Vinatieri, kicker, 1996-2019
Reggie Wayne, wide receiver, 2001-2014
Darren Woodson, safety, 1993-2003
Marshal Yanda, guard/tackle, 2007-2019
FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Morgan Fox, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and will win the award.
NFL Fan of the Year: Each team nominates a Fan of the Year. The fans are gifted a trip to the Super Bowl.
Arizona Cardinals: Jay Hastings
Atlanta Falcons: Tripp Warrick
Baltimore Ravens: Cindy Layton
Buffalo Bills: The Chefs – Richard "Poo" Peterson and Derrick "Norm" Norman
Carolina Panthers: David McClelland
Chicago Bears: Mackenzie Currans
Cincinnati Bengals: Jeremy Conley "Bengals Captain" and Jessica Conley "Who Bae"
Cleveland Browns: Lawrence Schmitz
Dallas Cowboys: Amanda Foster
Denver Broncos: Shelly Jenks
Detroit Lions: Megan Stefanski
Green Bay Packers: David Lucero
Houston Texans: Pati Cream
Indianapolis Colts: Seth Irskens
Jacksonville Jaguars: Melissa Fullmore
Kansas City Chiefs: Tom Masterson
Las Vegas Raiders: Jena Magallanes
Los Angeles Chargers: James Ebo
Los Angeles Rams: Gary Young
Miami Dolphins: Lisa Siegel
Minnesota Vikings: Betsy Fine
New England Patriots: Dan Sweeney
New Orleans Saints: Jonathan Roberts
New York Giants: Kyle Searfoss
New York Jets: Joseph Abramski
Philadelphia Eagles: Frank Crinite
Pittsford Steelers: Taylor Sinnott
San Francisco 49ers: Sofia Villalpando
Seattle Seahawks: Terri Fletcher
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Algeri
Tennessee Titans: Adam McMillan
Washington Commanders: Dale McCord
NFL Inspire Change Tribute: Each NFL team recognizes a person who has made a difference in the community in one of four focus areas: education, economic advancement, policy-community relations, and criminal justice reform. Each 2024 changemaker receives a $10,000 donation toward a nonprofit.
NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by P&G
Joel Cordoba, Plainfield, NJ
Cecilia Beauchamp, New York, NY
Paula Nicole Cruz, Calexico, CA
Lucas Carranza, Charlotte, NC
Edson Pacheco, Painesville, OH
Mariano Talamantez, Racine, WI
Sophie Guitron, Redondo Beach, CA
Paola Cruz-Ramos, Crescent City, FL
NFL FLAG Players of the Year Award
Female Finalists: Adeline Chilek, Josie Clayton, Sarah Colchamiro, Krista Quinn, and Serenity Simon
Male Finalists: Daniel Berry, Ryan Gist Jr., Alex Kramer, Gavin Otto, and Andrew Sitar