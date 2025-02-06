Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: nfl honors, super bowl

NFL Honors Viewing Guide: Nominees, When/Where to Watch & More

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and set to kick-off on FOX and the NFL Network at 8 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for tonight's NFL Honors.

With only days to go until the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out during Super Bowl LIX to see who walks away with championship hardware, tonight is the night to honor the NFL's best people, performances, and plays – and much more – from the 2024 football season with the 2025 edition of NFL Honors. With that in mind, we have a look at what you need to know to get in on the festivities – from when and where to watch to who's hosting to a rundown of who's up for what awards. In addition, we have a look at what ESPN's Pat McAfee and his team had to say about fans' reactions to the finalists.

What Time is FOX's "NFL Honors" & How Can I Check It Out? The event will air LIVE beginning at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT (with the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show beginning at 8 pm ET). The main event can be watched on FOX and the NFL Network and streamed on NFL+ and Fubo (and the red carpet pre-show will air on the NFL Network). Just a quick note: the event will not be airing live in all time zones, and the pre-show red carpet is subject to local blackout restrictions).

Who's Hosting FOX's "NFL Honors" & Where's It Taking Place? Multi-talent Snoop Dogg will be on hand to host the event, which is taking place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans (home to Super Bowl LIX).

NFL Honors 2025: Here Are Your Nominees

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards – including The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press: Considered to be the NFL's official awards, the eight categories include Most Valuable Player, which the AP began selecting in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Rookie of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members wrapped up their voting prior to the start of the playoffs, with each voter selecting a top five for each award. A first-place vote is worth 10 points; second place is 5 – followed by 3, 2, and 1.

Now, here's a look at who's nominated for what heading into tonight:

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive Player of the Year

Zach Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Braden Fiske, DL, Los Angeles Rams

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Chop Robinson, OLB, Miami Dolphins

Jared Verse, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots,

Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills

Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Assistant Coach of the Year

Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills

Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Glenn, DC, Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions

Vic Fangio, DC, Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award honors a player who has had a significant positive impact on the community:

Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride

Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen

Chicago Bears: Andrew Billings

Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin

Denver Broncos: Alex Singleton

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark

Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre

Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars: Arik Armstead

Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers: Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams

Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings: C.J. Ham

New England Patriots: Deatrich Wise Jr.

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

New York Giants: Darius Slayton

New York Jets: Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham

Pittsburgh Steelers: Larry Ogunjobi

San Francisco 49ers: Curtis Robinson

Seattle Seahawks: Uchenna Nwosu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders: Bobby Wagner

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be revealed at NFL Honors. The NFL announced 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2025 in December:

Eric Allen, cornerback, 1988-2001

Jared Allen, defensive end, 2004-2015

Willie Anderson, tackle, 1996-2008

Jahri Evans, guard, 2006-2017

Antonio Gates, tight end, 2003-2018

Torry Holt, wide receiver, 1999-2009

Luke Kuechly, linebacker, 2012-2019

Eli Manning, quarterback, 2004-2019

Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver, 2001-2016

Terrell Suggs, outside linebacker/defensive end, 2003-2019

Fred Taylor, running back, 1998-2010

Adam Vinatieri, kicker, 1996-2019

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver, 2001-2014

Darren Woodson, safety, 1993-2003

Marshal Yanda, guard/tackle, 2007-2019

FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Morgan Fox, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and will win the award.

NFL Fan of the Year: Each team nominates a Fan of the Year. The fans are gifted a trip to the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals: Jay Hastings

Atlanta Falcons: Tripp Warrick

Baltimore Ravens: Cindy Layton

Buffalo Bills: The Chefs – Richard "Poo" Peterson and Derrick "Norm" Norman

Carolina Panthers: David McClelland

Chicago Bears: Mackenzie Currans

Cincinnati Bengals: Jeremy Conley "Bengals Captain" and Jessica Conley "Who Bae"

Cleveland Browns: Lawrence Schmitz

Dallas Cowboys: Amanda Foster

Denver Broncos: Shelly Jenks

Detroit Lions: Megan Stefanski

Green Bay Packers: David Lucero

Houston Texans: Pati Cream

Indianapolis Colts: Seth Irskens

Jacksonville Jaguars: Melissa Fullmore

Kansas City Chiefs: Tom Masterson

Las Vegas Raiders: Jena Magallanes

Los Angeles Chargers: James Ebo

Los Angeles Rams: Gary Young

Miami Dolphins: Lisa Siegel

Minnesota Vikings: Betsy Fine

New England Patriots: Dan Sweeney

New Orleans Saints: Jonathan Roberts

New York Giants: Kyle Searfoss

New York Jets: Joseph Abramski

Philadelphia Eagles: Frank Crinite

Pittsford Steelers: Taylor Sinnott

San Francisco 49ers: Sofia Villalpando

Seattle Seahawks: Terri Fletcher

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Algeri

Tennessee Titans: Adam McMillan

Washington Commanders: Dale McCord

NFL Inspire Change Tribute: Each NFL team recognizes a person who has made a difference in the community in one of four focus areas: education, economic advancement, policy-community relations, and criminal justice reform. Each 2024 changemaker receives a $10,000 donation toward a nonprofit.

NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by P&G

Joel Cordoba, Plainfield, NJ

Cecilia Beauchamp, New York, NY

Paula Nicole Cruz, Calexico, CA

Lucas Carranza, Charlotte, NC

Edson Pacheco, Painesville, OH

Mariano Talamantez, Racine, WI

Sophie Guitron, Redondo Beach, CA

Paola Cruz-Ramos, Crescent City, FL

NFL FLAG Players of the Year Award

Female Finalists: Adeline Chilek, Josie Clayton, Sarah Colchamiro, Krista Quinn, and Serenity Simon

Male Finalists: Daniel Berry, Ryan Gist Jr., Alex Kramer, Gavin Otto, and Andrew Sitar

