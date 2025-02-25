Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Season 3: Check Out Our "Magical" S03E11 Preview & More

Here's a look at our official preview guide for tonight's episode of NBC's Night Court, Season 3 Episode 11: "Abracadabra Alaka-Dan."

Article Summary Preview NBC's Night Court's "magical" Season 3 Episode 11 airing tonight on NBC.

Abby and Dan face a magical challenge with guest star Mo Collins.

Gurgs, Flobert, and Julianne focus on sparking up Wyatt's life.

Lacretta and Nyambi tease an upcoming musical episode in March.

If it's Tuesday night, then it must be time for a new episode of NBC's Night Court. This week, Abby (Melissa Rauch) meets Harry's former magician's assistant, Starla (Mo Collins) – who doesn't quite know when to dial back on the magic. Meanwhile, Gurgs (Lacretta), Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams), and Julianne (Wendie Malick) make Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) their project in hopes of adding some spark to his life. What follows is the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S03E11: "Abracadabra Alaka-Dan," along with Rauch's one-on-one with Collins, a look behind the scenes at the episode, Lacretta and Nyambi teasing the upcoming musical episode, and more!

Night Court Season 3 Episode 11: "Abracadabra Alaka-Dan" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 11: "Abracadabra Alaka-Dan" – Harry's old magician's assistant appears in the courthouse and puts Dan (John Larroquette) and Abby (Melissa Rauch) in a tough position; Gurgs (Lacretta), Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams), and Julianne (Wendie Malick) are determined to fire up Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) lukewarm life. Directed by Roger S. Christiansen with a screenplay by Julianne Turkel, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

Did we already know that there was a musical episode of NBC's Night Court on the way, and we had completely missed it? If not, big thanks to Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi for giving us the heads-up during the big premiere event for NBC's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below), the duo shared that the episode would be on March 11th, and while Nyambi teased, Lacretta offered us a chance to hear her vocal stylings in action – and that's all we needed to hear to sell us on the episode. Here's a look at what Lacretta had to share about Gurgs carrying on the comedic tradition set by the late Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield, followed by what Lacretta and Nyambi had to share about the courtroom getting musical this March:

'Night Court's Lacretta on paying homage to Roz and Bull through her character "Gurgs" and Nyambi Nyambi teases a musical episode is coming soon pic.twitter.com/pKeMd9xW28 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!