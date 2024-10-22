Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Night Court, peacock

Night Court Season 3 Trailer: Dan Fielding, For The (Self-) Defense

Returning on November 19th, here's an official Season 3 trailer for NBC's Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court.

With court set to be back in session for a third season on Tuesday, November 19, NBC has released an official trailer for Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, and Nyambi Nyambi-starring Night Court. But the focus of the clip that you're about to see (waiting for you above, with the new Season 3 overview below) is centered on two things. First, the return of Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!, Young Sheldon) as Dan's (Larroquette) ex, Julianne Walters. Now reformed, Julianne is the court's new prosecutor – an interesting position for the entire courtroom to find themselves in. Second, we get just a small taste of how her return is impacting Dan on a whole number of levels – understandable considering their recent backstory. Julianne Walters is a member of the Night Court crew? How is that possible? Actually…

"She is, in fact, a lawyer and a pretty good one who just went astray for a bit and sort of let revenge consume her life," Rubin shared with TV Line last month regarding Malick's Julianne Walters. Even though she's back on the right side of the law, Rubin adds that it will be "a challenge for her to stay on the straight and narrow and try to give back to the criminal justice system that she's caused a fair bit of trouble over the years." How will this impact Julianne and Dan? "They certainly enjoy challenging each other… She's trying to stay as focused as possible, but I think that'll be hard for both of them." In addition, Rubin shared that Nico Santos (Superstore) will guest star as an influencer named Dr. Nightlife, someone "who's come to Night Court in the past and written sort of scathing reviews." With that in mind, it appears Gurgs (Lacretta) will be "determined to make sure they make a good impression this year."

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!