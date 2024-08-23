Posted in: MTV, Music, NBC, Opinion, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, Foo Fighters, opinion, saturday night live, snl

Foo Fighters Taking "Appropriate Actions" Against Trump Team (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Foo Fighters rep says "appropriate actions are being taken" after the unauthorized use of "My Hero" by the Trump/Vance campaign.

UPDATE [11:54 pm ET]: A spokesperson for the Foo Fighters tells Billboard: "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it" – noting that "appropriate actions are being taken" against the Trump/Vance campaign (with any monies received as a result being donated to the Harris/Walz campaign).

In case you didn't hear, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, and the walking magnet for awkward moments, Sen. JD Vance, picked up points in the all-important brain worm and dead bear cub pranksters demos with an official endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier today. Then, Trump invited RFK Jr. onstage during the former's rally in Arizona on Friday night to… well… do the same thing. But that's not the headline-grabber – it was the song selection that was used to introduce RFK Jr. – Foo Fighters' (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) "My Hero" – the hit single from the band's 1997 album The Colour and the Shape. Surprised? So were the folks running the band's social media.

When Wu Tang is for the Children tagged the band on Twitter with a clip from the rally, asking them if they let Trump use the song – the answer was crystal clear: "No." The band then screencapped the exchange and sent out the following follow-up tweet.

