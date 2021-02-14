No Surrender Results – Moose Makes a Statement; Plus: NJPW Crossover

Welcome to the final page of Bleeding Cool's Impact No Surrender coverage. If you haven't been keeping up, well. I'll just say, that was deep, man, to my colleague Chad McMahon, who covered the last match. Let's just move on and cover the main event.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 9

Okay, so, yeah. Let's just talk about wrestling I guess.

Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann – Impact Championship Match

It's clear that Tommy and Rich are looking to deliver something special tonight. This match goes heavy on the emotional story of Dreamer nearing the end of his career and trying for one last moment of glory. One more big win. Not long into the match, Dreamer dislocates his finger and makes a big production out of having a doctor look at it to see if he can continue, but deciding to fight on. And then Swann works that pinky in the match. Dreamer works pretty hard for a guy who just turned 50 which is to say he takes a lot of bumps that make me wonder if he's going to die. The match builds to increasingly bigger spots until Dreamer finally just can't keep up. Swann beats him with the Phoenix Splash.

Winner: Rich Swann

The ending was presented as a passing of the torch type of moment. Dreamer shakes Swan"s hand and puts the belt on his shoulder. And then… Moose attacks out of nowhere. He takes out Dreamer and then annihilates Swann, going after his previously injured leg. He hits the spear on Dreamer, then gets a steel chair. He attacks Swann's leg with the chair. Commentary sells it like Moose is unstoppable.

After the show officially goes off the air, a teaser plays for NJPW stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay, who will be on Impact on Tuesday.

Now that's how you end a PPV. Thanks for reading.

