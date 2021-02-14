No Surrender Results – When Deaners Collide, Everyone Loses

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Impact No Surrender liver coverage in progress. I'm Jude Terror, picking up from Chad McMahon, who seems to be having marital issues. Chad doesn't know where his wife is tonight, and he's deflecting by being a dick to myself and my esteemed colleague El Presidente, which is highly unprofessional but not unexpected from that loser. But until Bleeding Cool agrees to fire him, we're stuck with him, folks. Sorry about that.

Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 3

Deaner comes out with his new cult, Silent but Deadly. Jake Something has a new Jake Something ImpactTron. How did I get stuck covering the Deaners match again? Ugh.

Deaner vs. Jake Something

So it's a Deaner cousin vs. cousin match. It's like the Civil War, if both sides were The South. Still, it could be worse. Remember last Summer when we were getting long Deaner cinematic segments on the regular? These two have a decent match for a couple of Deaners. Jake wins with the Black Hole Slam.

Winner: Jake Something

Silent but Deadly jump Jake after the match and then Eric Young gets a table. He sets it up and then Joe Doering powerbomb Jake off the ropes through the table.

Well, I can say one nice thing about that match: at least it's over.

Keep checking back throughout the night for more Impact Wrestling No Surrender coverage, and thanks for reading Bleeding Cool.

