NXT 2.0 Preview 12/28: A Contract Signing & Some Grudge Matches

Hey gang! If you've been watching NXT 2.0 over the past few weeks, you will have noticed that there is one guy enjoying all of the heat he is generating from his antagonistic and underhanded behavior. That guy is Grayson Waller, who has emerged as arguably the brand's top heel right now. And Waller isn't limited to Tuesday nights, as after his in-ring confrontation with AJ Styles on NXT 2.0 last week, Waller followed Styles to his home brand of Raw last night to continue the war of words. So what does Waller have planned next? Let's take a look and find out.

While Grayson Waller will allegedly kick off tonight's NXT 2.0, the most impactful thing happening tonight is the contract signing between NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to set up their match next week at NXT New Year's Evil to unify the two title and crown one new Champion.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the contract signing:

Who is the premier champion of NXT: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes or Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong? Both titleholders have been claiming that their championship is the top title in NXT, and it's time to settle the debate by going title for title at New Year's Evil. Malcolm Bivens issued the challenge after the war of words escalated to blows at ringside this past Tuesday, and an enraged Hayes accepted. Now the two will put pen to paper for their match on Jan. 4. Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 to see what fireworks are in store for Strong and Hayes as Wade Barrett moderates their championship unification contract signing at 8/7 C on USA.

Aside from that, tonight we will see former WWE star Brian Kendrick return to the ring as he seeks revenge against Harland after he attacked him two weeks ago, while Cora Jade will team-up with Raquel Gonzalez to take on the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watch Grayson Waller go viral tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pG7il9Cr3tY)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.