NXT 2.0 Recap 8/23: Things Just Got Very Interesting Going Forward

We certainly seem to be on the verge of a reimagining of the NXT UK brand. Between the announcement of a 2023 evolution into NXT Europe and the debut of numerous NXT UK stars on NXT 2.0 over the past couple of months, it would appear that Triple H and his team are high on bringing these stars to the United States and seeing if they can make a name for themselves with a wider audience. This was felt on last week's NXT Heatwave and again on last night's NXT 2.0 with the stage now set for the upcoming NXT: Worlds Collide in two weeks to feature numerous Championship Unification matches that will combine the NXT UK titles with those on NXT 2.0. Buckle up, kids!

On Sunday, September 4, NXT: Worlds Collide will be all about unifying the NXT UK and NXT titles and last night's NXT 2.0 was all about planting the seeds for that, as we learned that the dominant face of NXT 2.0, the NXT Champion Bron Breakker, will put his title on the line against NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to unify the titles in the main event. This is a pretty big deal if you think about it, as it not only effectively does away with NXT UK as it was, but also reshapes NXT going forward and potentially sets up some main roster call-ups. It's also a hard one to predict the outcome of, as I could see either man going over and being the face of the new NXT, while the other could get bumped up to a main roster spot.

And they weren't done there, as the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships will also be unified at NXT: World's Collide when NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will face NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and NXT UK star Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat Match. This is also an interesting one with a hard to predict outcome, though I would assume this is a nice way to take the title off of Rose without her being pinned so that she can make her way back to the main roster with a lot more momentum than she left with.

In some match results from last night's NXT 2.0:

Gallus def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen via count out

So with Briggs & Jensen retaining the NXT UK Tag Team titles last night against Gallus and with the involvement of both Pretty Deadly and NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, I'd have to assume next week a Tag Team title Unification Match will be set for NXT: Worlds Collide where it will be a Fatal Four-Way involving the four above-mentioned teams.

Cameron Grimes def. Javier Bernal

Blair Davenport def. Indi Hartwell

The Dyad def. Legado del Fantasma

Tyler Bate def. Von Wagner

Wendy Choo def. Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out Match

And in non-match action on last night's NXT 2.0:

Gallus Put NXT 2.0 On Notice

Chase U Gets A Lesson From Charlie Dempsey

Dempsey is the son of the great William Regal and he appears to have the same intensity and technical skill as his father.

Pretty Deadly Gets Into It Backstage With Gallus

Tyler Bate Cuts A Promo On Worlds Collide

Blair Davenport Introduces Herself To NXT 2.0

A Video Promo From Alba Fyre

Grayson Waller Presents The First Episode of The Grayson Waller Effect With His Guest Apollo Crews

JD McDonagh Has A Message For Bron Breakker

Backstage With Wes Lee, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Cora Jade Talks Trash To Roxanne Perez

Javier Bernal Doesn't Take His Loss Well

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen Have A Run-In With Diamond Mine

Indi Hartwell Reunites With Dexter Lumis

Santos Escobar Rolls Up And Says "Get In Guys, We're Going To The Main Roster!"

The Contracts For NXT: Worlds Collide Are Signed

And that's that for last night's NXT 2.0, which was quite interesting and impactful to say the least. It definitely made things seem pretty important for the upcoming NXT: World Collide event and that's a nice change of pace for NXT.

Till next time friends.