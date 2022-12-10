NXT Deadline Takes Over Peacock Tonight With Brand New Match Designs

The NXT brand gets the premium live event treatment tonight when they take over the Peacock app with NXT Deadline. Now, normally any card featuring the NXT Championship on the line would see that match as the main attraction, but that's not the case tonight, as we will see the debut of a brand new match type for WWE, the Iron Survivor Challenge. It had better work, too because we're not getting one but two of these matches tonight: one for the men with an NXT Title shot on the line, and one for the women with an NXT Women's Title shot on the line. Let's take a look at what they have in store for us tonight on Peacock.

The Iron Survivor Challenge appears to be a mix of a couple of different match types and the rules are as follows:

Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and the clock.

Two Superstars will start the match, and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

When a Superstar scores a fall, they will earn one point.

However, when a Superstar loses a fall, that Superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match.

The Superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship, respectively.

We'll have to watch to see how it all turns out tonight at NXT Deadline when Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Axiom collide in the men's match while Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell battle in the women's match.

Along with that, tonight at NXT Deadline, we'll see Alba Fyre take on Isla Dawn, Pretty Deadly defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The New Day, and Apollo Crews challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

To catch all of the action, check out NXT Deadline tonight at 8 pm on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.