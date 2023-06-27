Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, NXT, NXT Championship, NXT Gold Rush, NXT Tag Team Championship, NXT Women's Championship, previews, Thea Hail, Tiffany Stratton, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

NXT Gold Rush Preview: Carmelo Hayes Defends Against Baron Corbin

Our preview for tonight's NXT Gold Rush event on USA, where NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend against Baron Corbin in the main event.

Tonight on the USA Network, we will see the kids down in Orlando take a stab at a second week of their NXT Gold Rush event. The biggest titles in the brand will be on the line, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against main roster star Baron Corbin while NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against the only 19-year-old Thea Hail.

We have ourselves a pretty loaded card for tonight's second week of NXT Gold Rush (that is, until Vince McMahon swoops in at the 11th hour and changes everything for "reasons"), and rightfully atop that card sits an NXT Championship match. Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's main event.

The NXT Championship will once again be on the line on NXT TV as Carmelo Hayes defends the brand's greatest prize, this time against the dangerous Baron Corbin. Corbin stunned the NXT Universe by appearing and attacking Hayes after Hayes' successful title defense against Noam Dar, sending a message to the champ. In the weeks following the attack, Corbin defeated Hayes' right-hand man Trick Williams as well as Ilja Dragunov, solidifying himself as a serious threat to Hayes. Tune in on Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C to find out who walks out of NXT Gold Rush with the NXT Title.

Along with that, we will see Tiffany Stratton defend the Women's Championship against Thea Hail, Malik Blade & Edris Enofé challenge Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Nathan Frazer defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee, and Gigi Dolin will take on Kiana James in singles action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to week two of NXT Gold Rush live tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

