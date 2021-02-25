NXT Next Week: WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Will Be On The Line

Announced during tonight's NXT broadcast is that on next week's show, we're going to be seeing a WWE inter-brand title match. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, will be heading down to Florida to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez with the titles on the line!

As a reward for winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic, the NXT team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will get to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles next week. That's good! They will also get to face Shayna Baszler, fresh off literally kicking out Asuka's teeth this past Monday. That's bad! If successful, they will get a chance to make an immediate splash on the main roster and face the best women wrestlers WWE has to offer. That's good! They will also have to face Nia Jax, who seemingly can't even stand near a wrestling ring without botching something and injuring someone else. That's bad!

So what are we to really make of this match-up? Is it a primetime test of two promising young NXT talents against a couple of established hands? Or are Jax and Baszler being put in WWE time-out for being a bit too rough as of late, by having to go down to the "minors" and possibly even lose their titles to them? Either way, it's happening next week and WWE wants us to get good and excited for it with this video they aired during tonight's NXT broadcast.

Excited? Well, then all you have to do is tune-in to the USA Network for next week's episode of NXT to see if Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez can climb the mountain and take down the main roster tag champs. Or get sent to the hospital cause Nia botched something bad again. Either way, it should be interesting.