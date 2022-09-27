NXT Preview 9/27: Two Teams Will Brawl In A Pub Rules Match

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen prided themselves on being the toughest pair of party animals in all of NXT. That was until Gallus arrived from the now defunct NXT UK and set out to show the Americans just how tough a team should be. This came to a head last week when the two teams got into it backstage and had to be separated by security. Tonight they'll get to handle their business without interference from officials, as the boys will get to brawl it out in a "Pub Rules Match".

So what exactly is a "Pub Rules Match" and what does it entail? While I'd have to assume it's some kind of no holds barred scenario, it's possible there may also be some alcohol involved and maybe some peanuts and a filthy bathroom. I don't know, I'm just spitballing here. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's unique NXT match.

After announcing their presence on NXT 2.0 by attacking Diamond Mine, Gallus have made it clear that they intend to make NXT their kingdom. Despite multiple brawls and a fierce Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen looked to join Wolfgang & Mark Coffey in a friendly game of Cribbage but were shooed away. Not intimidated by the Scottish faction, Briggs & Jensen stood their ground as the two teams began to argue until security stepped in to separate them. Tune in to see what punishment is in store for the two hard-hitting tag teams when they lock horns in a Pub Rules Match Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

In addition to that, tonight on NXT we will also see Wes Lee take on Tony D'Angelo for a spot in the Five-Man Ladder Match for the North American title at Halloween Havoc, Brutus Creed trying to get some revenge on Damon Kemp, Nikkita Lyons facing Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes going at it with Joe Gacy, and Fallon Henley challenging Mandy Rose.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.