NXT Preview For 5/11- Titles Matches & Grudge Matches Galore!

Hey gang! Tonight's episode of NXT on the USA Network looks to be a pretty big one. We have two titles on the line, as NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will put her title on the line against Mercedes Martinez, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will face-off against former champ Santos Escobar in a two out of three falls match for the title.

Kushida vs Escobar in a two out of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight title is easily the must-watch match tonight for me. The two have great chemistry in the ring and have had a heated go of things recently for the Cruiserweight title.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the match tonight:

Kushida shocked Santos Escobar to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. In order to hang on to the title, however, he'll have to beat Escobar twice. The two will clash for the championship in a 2-out-of-3-Falls Match next Tuesday night on NXT. By capping a two-year odyssey with a breakthrough championship victory last month, Kushida gave the NXT Universe one of its most memorable feel-good moments in quite some time. Escobar, however, is determined to end Kushida's storybook ride. The Emperor of Lucha Escobar has refused to go quietly into the night since losing the title, and he brutalized Kushida in a Six-Man Tag Match two weeks ago. Perhaps knowing Kushida's warrior spirit all too well, Escobar likely got exactly what he wanted in the form of this rematch. Will Escobar reestablish his dominance, or does Kushida simply have his number?

On top of that and the Women's title match, we can also look forward to Kyle O'Reilly vs Oney Lorcan, Killian Dain vs Alexander Wolfe, NXT Tag champs MSK vs Breezango in a non-title tag match, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Austin Theory in a non-title match.

To check out NXT, tune in to the USA Network at 8 pm tonight.