NXT Recap 10/11: Things Heat Up Between Breakker & Dragunov

If you were to pick one young talent in all of WWE that looks tailor-made for success, it's the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He's huge, he's charismatic, he's a former NFL player, he has a pro-wrestling pedigree, and he's fun to watch in the ring. At first glance, Ilja Dragunov is the antithesis of Bron Breakker… until you watch him and you realize that while he's entirely different, he's also something special. Dragunov is a natural character that speaks in a way and with a passion that isn't unlike the late/great "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. On top of that, he is a wizard in the ring and one of the most realistic-looking wrestlers out there right now in a time where wrestling looks like anything but a real fight. So with these two ready to collide for the title at Halloween Havoc (along with JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match), things have started to get more heated and on last night's NXT, things boiled over.

Bron Breakker def. Javier Bernal

The show opened with Breakker looking to learn young Javier Bernal some respect in singles action. JD McDonagh made his way to ringside for this one to make things interesting for Breakker and while that didn't stop the champ from demolishing Bernal, the two did face-off after the match, which brought out Ilja Dragunov to complete the Triple Threat Match teaser. McDonagh headbutted Dragunov before attacking Breakker, but when Dragunov tried to plant McDonagh with a running headbutt of his own, it ended up being Breakker who ate it when McDonagh dove out of the way.

Ilja Dragunov def. Grayson Waller

Later on, after being insulted in the parking lot by Grayson Waller, Dragunov had a match of his own against the cocky young Waller and after defeating him, Dragunov faced some revenge when Breakker stormed the ring and speared him for earlier.

In other NXT match results:

Nathan Frazer def. Axiom To Win Their Best of 3 Series and Qualify For The North American Title Ladder Match At Halloween Havoc

Indi Hartwell def. Valentina Feroz

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade def. The Dyad and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen – Triple Threat Tag Team No. 1 Contenders' Match

Alba Fyre def. Jacy Jayne

Wes Lee def. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Kiana James def. Thea Hail

And in some other action on last night's NXT:

Apollo Crews promises to leave Grayson Waller in the dark

Cora Jade gets spooked by Roxanne Perez's potential selection

Cameron Grimes has teammates in mind to battle Schism

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark make it work in the ring

Hank Walker gives Quincy a pat of encouragement

Sonya Deville has Mandy Rose's back

Roderick Strong motivates The Diamond Mine from a wheelchair

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT on the USA Network. This week seemed to have two objectives: build up Halloween Havoc and establish that next week's episode (which just so happens to be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TBS due to the MLB Playoffs) will feature several main roster stars from Raw and SmackDown. They certainly accomplished both objectives I'd say, though we won't know exactly which main roster stars will feature until this Friday and Monday night's shows respectively.

