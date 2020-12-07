NXT Takeover WarGames Results: Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher

Tommaso Ciampa took on Timothy Thatcher at NXT Takeover WarGames because kids these days or something. Find out who won the bloody fight.

Emanating from the COVID Wrestling Center (CWC) in Orlando, Florida, on December 6th, NXT Takeover WarGames is the final NXT PPV event of 2020. There are just five matches scheduled for the show. Timothy Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in an alpha male dominance match. Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will do battle in a strap match. Leon Ruff defends his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a triple threat. And then there are the two WarGames matches. For the women, on one side, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join Shotzi Blackheart to take on Candice LeRea's team of Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. For the men, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish face Pat McAfee's team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. The show can be watched live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results Part 3

Finn Balor cuts a video promo about how he'll be back on NXT on Wednesday. Then Tommaso Ciampa comes out in his dumb-looking mask. I love how anything that looks like it could have worked in a 1980s Megadeth video gets automatically approved by Triple H. Timothy Thatcher comes out. We have ourselves the first singles match of NXT Takeover WarGames.

They have a match, one where they beat the crap out of each other. Ciampa gains the advantage early on and goes after Thatcher's left leg. Thatcher uses cheap tactics to gain control. Mostly they just beat the shit out of each other, exactly as you'd expect in a match from these two. That goes on for a while.

Eventually, Ciampa has a bunch of clotheslines in a row as the match nears the finish. He hits a superplex that gets a two-count. Thatcher fights back and gets Ciampa in his devastating headlock, but Ciampa charges, and they both tumble out to the floor. Thatcher gets in the ring first, and Ciampa barely makes the 10-count. As they get to their feet, Ciampa hits some strikes and puts Thatcher in a headlock of his own. Thatcher is bleeding from his ear. Out of his ear, That can't be good. Wow, it is bleeding a lot.

Ciampa lands a bunch of punches to the ear, but Thatcher won't give up. He hits Ciampa with a German suplex, then another one. I can't stop worrying his eardrum has burst through. He goes for a third one on the apron, but Ciampa avoids it. Thatcher goes after Ciampa's arm. Ciampa ties Thatcher up in the ropes and hits a bunch of chops and a pump kick. He hits the Willow's Bell for the three-count.

Tommaso Ciampa defeats Timothy Thatcher via pinfall.

Thatcher looks disgusted after the match. Ciampa looks like he might have gained some respect for Thatcher. They do a long staredown, laying on opposite sides of the ring.

I'm not sure who you're supposed to root for in this feud. Thatcher and Ciampa both play obnoxious characters, at least to me. I didn't really have any reason to care who won until Thatcher's ear got busted open. Things got really interesting for a few minutes after that, and I ended up wanting Thatcher to win, which probably wasn't the intention, but a little blood makes a big difference.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Wargames continues. Check back for the results of the next match soon.

