One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender & More Set for Netflix's TUDUM
Live-streaming from Brazil on June 17th, Netflix's TUDUM 2023 will include looks at One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and lots more!
Just when you thought you might just have a TUDUM-free summer… get ready to turn those frowns upside down (and punch in the face for writing that) because the Netflix global fan event is back later this month! Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 will be live-streamed from the event in São Paulo, Brazil, to audiences around the world on June 17th. Kicking off at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BRT), the two-hour event features Netflix stars & creators from across the globe offering viewers exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers & first looks of your favorite series, films, and games. And we're talking a line-up that includes 3 Body Problem, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rebel Moon, Bridgerton, and a whole lot more.
Here's a look at the official event trailer, followed by a pretty impressive line-up of content on tap for later this month:
The following talent is scheduled to appear live in Brazil (though the line-up is subject to change):
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
- Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa – Back to 15
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda & Vedang Raina – The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann– All the Light We Cannot See
In addition, viewers can expect the following special appearances:
- An appearance from Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Penn Badgley – You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – BERLIN
- Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy – Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One
- Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
Tudum, inspired by the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating our brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year's global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.
