One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender & More Set for Netflix's TUDUM Live-streaming from Brazil on June 17th, Netflix's TUDUM 2023 will include looks at One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and lots more!

Just when you thought you might just have a TUDUM-free summer… get ready to turn those frowns upside down (and punch in the face for writing that) because the Netflix global fan event is back later this month! Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 will be live-streamed from the event in São Paulo, Brazil, to audiences around the world on June 17th. Kicking off at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BRT), the two-hour event features Netflix stars & creators from across the globe offering viewers exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers & first looks of your favorite series, films, and games. And we're talking a line-up that includes 3 Body Problem, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rebel Moon, Bridgerton, and a whole lot more.

Here's a look at the official event trailer, followed by a pretty impressive line-up of content on tap for later this month:

The following talent is scheduled to appear live in Brazil (though the line-up is subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda & Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann– All the Light We Cannot See

In addition, viewers can expect the following special appearances:

An appearance from Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Penn Badgley – You

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift

Pedro Alonso – BERLIN

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper

Omar Sy – Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One

Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton

Tudum, inspired by the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating our brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year's global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.

