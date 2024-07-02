Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, donald trump, Grotesquerie, interview with the vampire, kite-man, one piece, Poker Face, star trek: prodigy, superman, supreme court, The Acolyte, the boys

One Piece, Cobra Kai, The Boys, Kite Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, Star Trek: Prodigy, Kite Man, Supreme Court, The Boys, Cobra Kai, One Piece, The Acolyte, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Table Reads Podcast: "Fright Night," DC Studios' Superman, Paramount+/Max, Peacock's Poker Face, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, USA Network's WWE Raw, Max's Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Supreme Court/Donald Trump, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 2, 2024:

Fright Night Director Tom Holland on Cast Reunion Table Read Podcast

Superman: James Gunn on Set Leaks, That Milly Alcock/Supergirl Rumor

Paramount In Streaming Merger Discussions with WBD/Max, Others: Report

Poker Face S02: Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Series Begins Filming

Interview with the Vampire: New Season 2 Finale Images, BTS Videos

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Teases Cameos; "It's a Good Time"

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Waltke Honors, Thanks Season 2 Writers

WWE Raw Preview: The Ultimate Show Tony Khan Can't Touch

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Trailer: Where No One Cares to Know Your Name

Supreme Court Gives Trump (And Now Biden) Immunity for "Official Acts"

The Boys Season 4 Ep. 6: An Invitation #ToTheTekCave? Uh-Oh (Trailer)

Cobra Kai S06 Part 1 Trailer: Their Biggest Battle Will Decide It All

One Piece Season 2 Production Begins: Paulino, Ward, Dorman Returning

The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland on "Night" Deaths, Qimir/Season 2

Interview with the Vampire, Demon Slayer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 1st of July 2024

