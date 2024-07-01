Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, newlitg

Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 1st of July 2024

Blu-Ray blues continued to top traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, more

Blu-Ray blues continued to top traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Blu-Ray Blues

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

LITG two years ago, First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125

LITG three years ago, Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder

LITG four years ago, Wolverine, Red Hood, Superman

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG five years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Paknadel , co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, All Against All, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Carnage

, co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, All Against All, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Carnage Mike Baron , creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus.

, creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus. Luis Guaragna, artist on Strangeways

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

