One Piece, Frasier, Gen V, TWD: Daryl Dixon & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adventure Time/Justin Roiland, One Piece, Jimmy Fallon, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Gen V, Castlevania, Ahsoka & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adventure Time/Justin Roiland, Netflix's One Piece, The Tonight Show/Jimmy Fallon, WWE/AEW, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's The Sandman, Disney+'s Goosebumps, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves, NBC's Saved by the Bell, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Big Finish's Luther Arkwright, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adventure Time/Justin Roiland, One Piece, The Tonight Show/Jimmy Fallon, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Frasier, Gen V, Castlevania: Nocturne, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Ahsoka & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 8, 2023:

Adventure Time: Doctor Who Star Jinkx Monsoon Replaces Justin Roiland

Samoa Joe and MJF Rip Off WWE in Audacious New Feud

One Piece S02 Could Stream "Between a Year and 18 Months" From Now

Trouble in Paradise? Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara Bicker on Dynamite

Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Tonight Show Face Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ace Steel Doggone from AEW for Second Time in Wake of CM Punk Firing

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 Images: A Lost Soul Finds Hope

Attack on Titan Final Season: English Dub Confirmed for First Special

Frasier Return Series Pilot Honors John Mahoney, "Cheers" Nod & More

WWE Adds Additional Tour Dates in November and December

The Sandman S01 Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD Details Released

Goosebumps: R.L. Stine Series Hits Disney+ In October (Teaser, Images)

Gen V: The Deep Crossover Confirmed; Tek Knight Joins Show Universe

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: No Thursdays for AMC+; BTS Featurette

Castlevania: Nocturne Trailer: French Revolution-Era Vampire Hunting

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Image Warns That There's More To Uncover

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Official Trailer Previews Sheridan, Oyelowo Series

Saved by the Bell: "There Were a Few" Insensitive Episodes: Gosselaar

Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Circle Is Nearly Complete

David Tennant Returns as Luther Arkwright for Big Finish Audio Drama

