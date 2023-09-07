Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, Castlevania, daredevil, gen v, justified, loki, punisher, rick and morty, star trek: Lower Decks

Justified, Gen V, Lower Decks, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Gen V, Justified, Daredevil/Punisher, Castlevania, AHS, Rick and Morty, Ahsoka, Star Trek: Lower Decks & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Star Trek: Picard, Warner Bros. TV, Prime Video's Gen V, FX's Justified: City Primeval, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Daredevil & Punisher, Disney/Comcast/Hulu, CBS' NCIS: Sydney, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Loki, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, BBC's The Responder, Chris Jericho/CM Punk, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, BBC's The Way, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 7, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Deleted Scenes Focus on Worf, Beverly

WBTV Suspends Overall Deals: Berlanti, Kaling, Lorre, JJ Abrams & More

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Lets You Enroll in Godolkin University

Justified: Boyd Crowder Return a "Big Swing"; Olyphant "Super Excited"

AEW Dynamite: All Out Fallout and a Title Tournament Begins

Pokatok Will Bring Their Four-Day Sports Festival To Houston

One Piece Director Has Faith in Daredevil, Punisher Move to Disney+

Disney, Comcast Agree to Move Up Hulu Stake Sale Start to September

NCIS: Sydney Official Trailer: CBS Franchise Goes Global This November

Castlevania: Nocturne Key Art Released; Official Trailer This Thursday

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One Official Trailer Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 Teaser: Beth & Summer Prefer Food Poisoning

Gen V Trailer: They Might Not Live to Make It to Graduation Day

Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros Gets Key Art Poster Spotlight

Ahsoka: Anakin Skywalker Makes His Debut in New Key Art Poster

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner Series Returning for Season 3

Chris Jericho Responds to AEW Firing CM Punk on Latest Podcast

Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Overviews

The Way: BBC Previews Upcoming Michael Sheen-Starring Dystopian Drama

The Responder: Martin Freeman Begins Filming Season 2 of Hit Cop Show

Ahsoka: Sam Witwer Teases Live-Action Star Wars Series Appearance

Ahsoka, Bill Maher/WGA, Star Trek, Usher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bringing Back Boyd Crowder in The Daily LITG, 6th September 2023

