One Piece/NFL, Primal, American Dad! & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025:

SNL Checks In with Marshall, Culhane, Brennan, Patterson & Slowikowska

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Zombie Spear's Big Worm Problem

WWE Raw Review: Austin Theory Auditions for The Vision

The Vampire Lestat: Check Out Reid, Anderson & More at NYCC 2025

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casts Jane as Bones, Murakami as Sulu

Avatar: Seven Havens, "Legend of Aang" Film Now Set for Paramount+

One Piece: Monkey D. Luffy: King of the Pirates, NFL Mascot Motivator

Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade Includes Episode 1 Screening

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Tailgate Pack Is Total Toaster Pastry Awesomeness

Assassin's Creed: "Chernobyl" Director Renck Helming Netflix Series

Kill Blue Anime Set for 2026: De-Aged Hitman Heads Back to High School

"60 Minutes" Fiasco, "The Beauty" Teases & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Vampire Lestat Showrunner on Gabriella Impact, Ehle's Performance

Has Will Trent Met His Match? S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" Overview

American Dad! Season 20 Previewed in FOX's New "AniDom" Promo

The Copenhagen Test EPs/Showrunners on le Carré Inspiration, Casting

