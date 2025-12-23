"60 Minutes" Fiasco, "The Beauty" Teases & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025:

60 Minutes: Pulled Trump/CECOT Segment Airs on Global TV in Canada

WWE Raw Preview: Ripley vs. Asuka, Gunther Returns, and More

Dark Winds Season 4 Sends Leaphorn to '70s Los Angeles (TEASER)

The Rookie Season 8: ABC Releases Key Art Poster for Series' Return

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Run Times Revealed; Finale Runs 2+ Hours

Scrubs Return Teaser: Yeah, They Really Are Perfect For Each Other

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer/Teaser for Christmas? New Images Released

Industry Season 4 Official Trailer: Ambition Comes with a Heavy Price

The Beauty Teaser Offers Scorching Hot Look at FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Crew Offers Jump Festa 2025 Greetings

60 Minutes: Weiss Defends Pulling Segment; Big Questions Still Remain

Everybody Loves Raymond: CBS Keeps 30th Anniversary Reunion Going

Christina Aguilera Celebrates "Christmas in Paris" Tonight: A Preview

Doctor Who: The War Between Emo Melodrama and Dumb Plot Holes

The Copenhagen Test Stars Liu & Barrera Discuss Spy Thriller's Themes

60 Minutes, SNL, One Piece/Chopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Poker Face: Kerry Frances Discusses Series, Johnson, Creative Ventures

Dan Da Dan Season 3 Is Heading Our Way: Cool Kaiju Graphic Released

The Tick: 2001 Live-Action Series Finds Streaming Home on Tubi

Stranger Things: The First Shadow: Bower Makes Big Broadway Cameo

The Anime Business Ep. 11: AnimEigo Series Spotlights Helen McCarthy

