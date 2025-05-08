Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse Unleashes on Crunchyroll on July 2nd

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse is a new original anime series from acclaimed studio david production, set for Crunchyroll simulcast on July 2nd.

Acclaimed animation studio david production, best known for Fire Force, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Cells at Work!, and 2022's revival of Urusei Yatsura, is producing its first original animated series, Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse. The series will stream on Crunchyroll day-and-date on July 2nd worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes broadcast weekly in Japan.

In Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse, Narihira Takeru is a delinquent who often thinks about Tsukimiya, the girl who appears in his dreams. After an unexpected accident, Takeru finds himself in a parallel universe and the world that Tsukimiya lives in. When a monster slays Takeru and Tsukimiya, he awakens again and realizes he has leapt through time. Now, Takeru must train with Abe Seimei to fight for Tsukimiya's life!

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse is being directed by Hideya Takahashi (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind; 2022's revival of Urusei Yatsura), who also created the original concept. It is an original story written by Fujiko Sakuno, with an original plot by Akuto Sato. The series composition was written by Hayashi Mori, who previously wrote the screenplay for the animated feature film Drifting Home and the series composition for Cells at Work! Code Black and Sand Land: The Series. Additional staff credits include character design by Kazuaki Morita (Classroom of the Elite; Assassination Classroom); world and setting research by Katsuie Shibata; and the music is composed by Masahiro Tokuda (You are Ms. Servant; ONE PIECE FAN LETTER).

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse Japanese voice cast and characters

Narihira Takeru, voiced by Taihi Kimura (Flower and Asura)

Tsukimiya, voiced by Maaya Uchida (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)

Abeno Seimei, voiced by Ryohei Kimura (My Happy Marriage)

Astunaga, voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (My Hero Academia)

Yura, voiced by Anna Nagase (ZENSHU)

Kazura, voiced by Marina Inoue (Attack on Titan)

Shino, voiced by Chihaya Yoshitake (Love Live! Superstar!!)

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse premieres on Crunchyroll July 2nd.

