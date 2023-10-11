Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Orange Cassidy Wins International Championship in Hot Shot Change

Tony Khan's latest offense? Orange Cassidy getting the AEW International Championship again. It's so unfair and The Chadster is cheesed off! 😡🤬

Ugh! Just when The Chadster thought this week couldn't possibly get any worse, AEW Dynamite had to go and pull a fast one again. 😤 After enduring the nonsense of last week's episode, can you believe what Tony Khan subjected The Chadster's ultra-sensitive wrestling palate to this time? You guessed it, another godforsaken title change involving that no good Orange Cassidy. Auughh man! So unfair! 💥

Orange Cassidy, the one who thinks he's too cool to raise more than a thumbs up, reigned supreme on AEW Dynamite, pinning Rey Fenix to walk away as the bloody AEW International Champion, his second reign. 🤨 Now, don't get The Chadster started on the match. Rey Fenix went down, not once, not twice, but multiple times to the most lackadaisical wrestler The Chadster has ever seen. Frustratingly, Orange Cassidy, who'd been dishing out forearms like Oprah at a giveaway, managed a diving DDT on Fenix, before finally using his Orange Punch to secure the victory. 🍊💪🏽 Are these the fighting tactics that AEW promotes now?

Honestly, folks, this leaves The Chadster cheesed off.😠 AEW Dynamite is once again pandering to crowd-pleasing tactics, rather than holding up the dignity of wrestling. Just why? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👎🏽

The Chadster will tell you why all this bothers him so much. AEW decided to hotshot this title change precisely to compete with WWE NXT. Talk about an underhanded move! It's not a coincidence. The Chadster saw it coming, and deep down, so did all of you. You didn't see NXT resort to such cheap tactics, did ya? Nope. They had a regular episode with the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Undertaker. The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if NXT attracts more viewers because they put on a wrestling show with real wrestlers, not some lazy guy in jeans and a t-shirt.

Well, here comes the crazy part. During this match, The Chadster was so aggravated that he hurled a White Claw at his television. Obviously, The Chadster had no choice but to do this thanks to AEW and Tony Khan irritating him to no end. Of course, this led to an argument with Keighleyanne. You won't believe it, but she suggested that WWE was stacking the deck on NXT too. Auughh man! Way to hurt The Chadster's feelings, Keighleyanne! 👎🏽 Then she went back to texting that guy Gary. That's on Tony Khan too.

Anyhow, this is just another example of why The Chadster can't stand Tony Khan, who obviously booked this match to personally offend him. 🙄 It's like he's on a personal mission to spoil The Chadster's mood every week on AEW Dynamite. You hear that, Tony? You owe The Chadster a new television, a fresh pack of White Claw and a sincere apology! 😡

Hopefully, next week will be better, but The Chadster is not holding his breath. AEW seems set on its destructive path, but The Chadster will be there to point out their mistakes, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to get under his skin. 💪🏽✍🏽

