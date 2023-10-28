Posted in: Max, Review, TV | Tagged: David Jenkins, max, OFMD, our flag means death, Review, Rhys Darby, season 2, taika waititi

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6-8 Review: Just Be Ed

La Vie en Rose, running to one another on a beach, and emotional farewells helped us say our goodbyes to this season of Our Flag Means Death.

Article Summary 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 finale dives deep into queer joy and strength, with significant character development hinting at an interesting future ahead.

Potential unresolved relationships - as well as where new relationships may head - look to be key focuses for a potential third (and final?) season.

The OFMD Season 2 finale also offers the audience a chance at an emotional goodbye to a character who's grown throughout the season.

Despite unanswered questions, 'Our Flag Means Death' successfully continued to explore themes of chosen families and queer intimacy over the course of the second season.

Max's Our Flag Means Death had a gorgeous collection of episodes to finish out the second season, and the queer joy was abundant. From stunning renditions of "La Vie en Rose" by Izzy (Con O'Neill) to iconic beach scenes, the whole team behind this season put every ounce of love into each moment. While the majority of the episodes contained some stellar creative decision-making, some questions felt slightly unanswered. Potential spoilers and more are ahead for the final three episodes of season two. Make sure to watch it all on Max if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

In a nod to the morbid curiosities of Hannibal Lecter, the psychotic pirate Ned Low (Bronson Pinchot) begins the sixth episode with a showcase of his dark musical tastes. Let's just say that screams truly help him sing. In an attempt to help Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) turn poison into positivity, Stede (Rhys Darby) helps his love throw a Calypso party for the ship's crew. In a magnificent tribute to the legendary drag queen, Divine, Wee John (Kristian Nairn) adorns himself in similar makeup and garb. The actor himself has a history in the world of drag, and even guest starred as a judge on a season of The Boulet Brothers' competition series, Dragula. Wee John offering to help Izzy, whose makeup invoked Édith Piaf as he would come to sing her song, was a stunning display of queer joy and strength. There is an important nod to drag kings as Jim (Vico Ortiz) celebrates with a slim mustache and all.

Much of the sixth episode of Our Flag Means Death season two deals with the initial nervous energy and uneasy tension still present from Blackbeard being around his traumatized former crew. The character-driven expressions during the eventual collective torture scene involving Ned and the crew of The Revenge was fantastic. Some were loving the torture, others weren't there (busy being intimate, love it) and showed up somewhat late as Stede saved the day. The intense and intimate scene between Stede and Blackbeard was such an excellent surprise to wrap up that episode. I did take notes for this review while watching, and I will say that one of my points said, "STEDE IS A TOP?!?"

Our Flag Means Death deals with a lot of romantic and personal relationships in a decent way, typically. What I will say is that they never clarified the relationship or the confusing feelings happening for characters like Jim, Archie (Madeleine Sami), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and Zheng (Ruibo Qian). Having developed such a unique friendship and relationship between Jim and Olu in the first season, most of that feels insignificant in this season up until the very last episode. Unlike some resolutions with other characters and their relationships, those two still feel incomplete and off. Maybe it's something they'll touch on next season, but it felt weird. A friend of mine made a good point about the show's usage of language that hinted towards polyamory. It feels weird to signal something that could open up the world of queer inclusivity and yet never acknowledge it again as a series.

There are plenty of details, symbols, and theories to touch on within the season finale alone, but that's not for my review at this time. I do love to dive into those aspects because they leave me with such vigor and passion for a series like Our Flag Means Death. However, I will only discuss some of the choices made in the last episode and my perspective on it. As a fan, I mourn greatly the death of a character whose perspective and outlook changed in such a beautiful way over the course of the season. As a critic, I can understand the need to remember not to overly protect any character being written.

I find myself in the middle, both praising the connections made from the first to the last episode of the season with Izzy. But I also raise concerns while being in the middle. If it were some other characters, it could have crossed into an obvious burying of gays in a TV series. When it comes to this character, it feels more poetic and profound as time has passed. Our Flag Means Death had an emotional end to its second season, one that reinforced the value and universal theme of the chosen family. I'm forever grateful for a series that has stepped into queer joy and intimacy in an increasingly hateful landscape. Let's just hope that continues and grows even more in the next season.

