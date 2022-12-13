Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Wraps Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Fears

Our Flag Means Death has officially finished filming the second season of the immensely popular comedy series by HBO Max. That sentence shouldn't sound ominous, but then again, those who worked on Minx didn't believe they'd be wrapping up their second season as it got canceled and removed like a mind wipe from Men in Black. HBO Max has become too much like a trickster character in their own narrative. Meanwhile, fans of the pirate comedy can be seen both celebrating social media posts from the cast and desperately searching for a sign that their show won't receive the same fate as Minx.

While I'd like to push myself into positive thinking and shovel in some common sense, it doesn't help during this weird time for shows on or from HBO Max. Rhys Darby tweets about being tearful during his breakfast on the final day of filming for season 2, and hours later, having to reply to his tweet to reassure fans about the status of the series is depressing as hell. Fans shouldn't be hiding stress farts and choking back tears at work because cast members are reflecting during the last day of filming a season. They should be getting excited about the potential fan art that'll be made from the costumes and facial expressions seen in the new season.

Last day.

The Chain just started playing on the radio as I'm eating my breakfast in my trailer for the last time..#ofmds2 — Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) December 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Others from the Our Flag Means Death cast, such as Vico Ortiz, Samba Schutte, Con O'Neill, and David Jenkins, have posted to social media about the end of filming season two. Alongside their posts, there have been ones from the crew speaking about their experience on set and memories they've made during filming. With backgrounds showing off small sneak peeks at props or Con dropping his iconic Izzy Hands gloves in an Instagram reel, there's plenty to freak out about as a fan. Samba showed off an awesome sweatshirt with the logo they've been using while filming the second season, and immediately people have been begging for merch in a similar style. No official date yet for the premiere for season two, but hopefully, little bits and clues about the story ahead will start being unveiled soon.