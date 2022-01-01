Outlander Season 6: A Look at What's Ahead for Claire, Jamie & Brianna

Based on author Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the 8-episode sixth season of STARZ's Outlander finds Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan's Claire & Jamie Fraser (alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Brianna & Roger MacKenzie and John Bell as Young Ian) facing a country on the verge of major historical change. Attempting to settle in peace & thrive in colonial America, Claire & Jamie will face challenges unlike any before. To help get viewers ready, the cable network is releasing profile videos focusing on the main characters as the actors offer their thoughts on what's ahead for the new season.

For the first three rounds of featurettes, we have Balfe, Heughan, and Skelton discussing their characters' respective journeys and what the future might hold (a little time joke there):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Claire in Season 6 | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-hgKB07ZiQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Jamie in Season 6 | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9JV04lv30w)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Brianna in Season 6 | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr6O8RPO9p8)

With the series returning on March 6, here's a look at the sneak preview for STARZ's Outlander that was released for Christmas:

And here's a look back at the opening credits for the upcoming season first introduced in November, with a rendition of "Skye Boat Song" by Raya Yarbrough and Griogair Labhruidh:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Opening Credits | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw7GBCODFL0)

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser and season overview for STARZ Outlander Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKpkKYuJR1g)

The sixth season of "Outlander" sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.