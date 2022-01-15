Ozark Season 4 Part 1: Everything That Netflix Is Allowed to Tell You

With less than a week to go until the beginning of the end kicks off for the Byrdes (Jason Bateman & Laura Linney), Netflix is offering viewers a fast-and-easy way to get caught up on everything they need to know about the fourth & final season of Netflix's Ozark. Up to this point, we've been treated to teasers and preview images from "Part 1" of the award-winning series showing just how deep into the heart of darkness Marty & Wendy will have to go to get their family out alive. Assuming that's what both of them want.

But because the fine folks at the streamer are sympathetic to viewers' time, they've put together a very useful, done-in-less-than-five-minutes rundown of everything they're allowed to tell you about what's to come (and we've thrown in some additional intel to help you along the way):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ozark: Everything We Can Tell You About Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfh4s6U0M-A)

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Ozark Season 4 Part 1 (hitting the streaming service on January 21), which demonstrates pretty brutally how "no one gets out clean":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ozark: Season 4 | Part 1 Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SB3xj2BKgHs)

Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) and Damian Young (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) have been upped to series regulars this season. Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Tommy), Bruce Davison (X-Men, Longtime Companion), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41), Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street), and Ali Stroker (Glee Project) have joined the cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ozark: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8QwwWnLboU)

Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Rothenberg's Mel Sattem is a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won't rest until he unravels the truth. Solis plays Omar Navarro and Young portrays Jim Rettelsdorf. Bichir will recur as Navarro's Priest. Navarro's confessor 7 confidant works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most. Castillo's Sheriff Leigh Guerrero is a Missouri law enforcement officer who refuses to play on anyone's terms but her own. Lenk's Clare Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgment is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power. Davison's Randall Schafer is a powerful retired Illinois U.S. Senator who is accustomed to doing things his way. He is not always easy to win over… but for the right price? He's willing to talk. Davison will be taking on the role of corrupt retired Illinois U.S. Senator Randall Schafer. Falcón's Camila is the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, whose son Javi Elizonndro is scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Camila quietly works behind the scenes to become a formidable player in her family's drug empire. Stroker's Charles-Ann is an old friend of Ruth's mother who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ozark: Season 4 | Official First Look | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2FG-KIgX2o)

Tracing the Byrdes' rise and (possible) fall from their suburban life in Chicago to their deadly criminal enterprise life in the Ozarks, Marty and Wendy have gone from basic money laundering to running a Mexican drug cartel's most profitable operations. But with the blood they've shed and the enemies they've made, is there any way this story can end well and not in a morgue? Joining Bateman and Linney are Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stems from Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital. Bateman, Dubuque, Williams, and showrunner Mundy executive produce.