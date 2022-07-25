Paper Girls Star Sofia Rosinsky on Mac, Series Adapt & More: Interview

Recently, Bleeding Cool had the chance to speak with Sofia Rosinsky, who will be appearing as MacKenzie "Mac" Coyle in the upcoming Prime Video series Paper Girls, premiering on July 29th. Outside of the Amazon series, Rosinsky is a young actor and producer who works in conjunction with her sister, Alexis Rosinsky. The two have co-founded an independent film company, Stellaluna Films, and have made numerous short films that have garnered international awards. Speaking with Rosinsky about her character, we get to learn a lot more about what it took to prepare for the role and what filming was like on the streaming series adaptation.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, with artwork by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Amazon's Prime Video series Paper Girls:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.