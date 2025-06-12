Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: NPR, opinion, pbs

PBS, NPR Defunding Passes House; Trump's Dumbing Down of U.S. Rolls On

The House passed and sent the bill defunding PBS, NPR, and more to the Senate, as Trump's MARD (Make America REALLY Dumb) campaign rolls on.

Donald Trump's third-rate attempt at a dictatorship rolled along on Thursday, with the House of Representatives doing its part to make the U.S. "One Nation Under FOX 'News'" by voting to pull $1.1 billion in funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS, NPR, and public broadcasting networks across the country), a move that would impact the next two fiscal cycles. Reportedly, the bill was close to going down in flames until House Speaker Mike Johnson stepped in like Trump's good little puppy to sway some Republican votes. Side note? How much of a weak little b***h do you have to be that Mike Johnson intimidates you? Seriously.

With a 214-212 vote (we have a feeling that Trumpers will call that a "mandate," much like they call three inches "well-hung"), the bill now heads to the Senate. From there, it can be approved with a simple majority or not voted on. After 45 days, the funding would go to where they're supposed to go – but we all know that that VP "Angry Cabbage Patch Kid Who Grew Up" JD Vance is just squirming around on his couch, anxious to be that tie breaker so he can tell his wife that Trump let him do something important. Whatever makes your La-Z-Boy go up and down, I guess.

Previously, Trump believed that just issuing one of his "magical" executive orders was enough for him to get whatever he wanted because that's what people like him think. Thankfully, we have a legal system in place to slam on the brakes since Congress has chosen to forget that it's a separate, equal co-branch of the government and decided to be Trump's personal hand puppet. The goal now is to have Congress back him on his efforts to MARD (Make America REALLY Dumb) so that Trump has a stronger case to make in court to hold up his pettiness.

