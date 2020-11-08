Peacemaker: James Gunn in Canada for Mandatory 2-Week Quarantine

James Gunn and John Cena surprised a lot of people back in September when they announced the eight-episode HBO Max action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker, a spinoff series set to explore the origins of Cena's character from Gunn's upcoming DC Comics universe film The Suicide Squad with the actor/professional wrestler reprising his role and Gunn directing the pilot (and possibly additional episodes) and writing all episodes. With Gunn keeping two film plates and a TV series plate spinning at the same time, we were wondering when work on the series would get underway- and now we have a better idea. Taking to social media on Sunday to share a look at the personalized XBox Series X he received from Microsoft. Gunn went on to say that he hopes to find some time to put it to good use when he begins his mandatory two-week production quarantine in Canada for The Suicide Squad spinoff series- which he confirmed that he had just started.

Here's a look at Gunn's posts from earlier today, showing off his new quarantine buddy:

Lovely gift from my friends at @XBox (of course it's in the busiest time of my life, between two movies & a TV show). But perhaps I'll find some down time as I begin my mandatory two-week quarantine here in Canada for Peacemaker. #XboxSeriesX #Xbox pic.twitter.com/ngJhCJy6Nx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2020

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Said Gunn. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn's work on Marvel Studios' next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this." Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) will rejoin Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film).