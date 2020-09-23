Peacemaker: James Gunn, John Cena Set for HBO Max Prequel Series

You didn't think they were kidding at DC FanDome when they kept saying over and over again that the "multiverse" concept was going allow for more creative free-flow between the television and film sides. A perfect example of that landed as a huge surprise on Wednesday, with HBO Max announcing that it has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes of action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. Set to explore the origins of the character set to appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film, the series finds John Cena reprsing the role and Gunn writing all episodes and directing several (including the pilot).

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Said Gunn. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn's work on Marvel Studios' next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."