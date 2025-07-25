Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: "Peacefest" Brings '80s Hair Metal Vibes to SDCC 2025

HBO Max's Peacemaker brought some serious '80s hair metal vibes to SDCC with Peacefest. Here's a look at what went down earlier today...

With the team behind writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker set to talk all things Season 2 (and possibly about the rest of the DCU) on Saturday during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we wanted to pass along a look at one of the coolest experiences at this year's five-day pop culture extravaganza. Kicking off on the first full day of SDCC, HBO Max's "Peacefest recreates the '80s hair metal vibe of the DC Studios series with a mix of live music, themed games, exclusive merch, and even a chance to check out the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Attendees had a chance to visit Harcourt's KO Corner Bar, Economos' Mortal Kombat station, Vigilante's Hero S*** Merch Shop, and more. For those of us who weren't able to make it out to SDCC this year, Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski put together an image gallery and a video look at what went down earlier today:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

