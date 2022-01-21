Perry Mason Season 2 Adds Sean Astin & More; Shea Whigham Recurring

HBO's award-winning Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason has tapped Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Tommy Dewey (Pivoting), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Jen Tullock (Severance) for recurring roles in the upcoming eight-episode second season. In addition, Shea Whigham's Pete Strickland is also set to return but in a recurring role. The five join the returning Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk & Diarra Kilpatrick. In addition, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, and Mark O'Brien will be a part of the award-winning series' cast.

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems. Meanwhile, Kilpatrick's Clara has a new baby on her hands and has moved in with her brother's family. She can feel the walls closing in, though she has her husband's back amidst increasingly challenging dynamics at home.

Astin's Sunny Gryce is a client of Perry's who embodies the American dream to a fault. A force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, he wants to make sure he gets his money's worth out of his fancy new attorneys. Dewey's Brooks McCutcheon is part of the wealthiest family in Los Angeles who's eager to prove himself but questions whether he has the talent to rise to the heights of his father. Raci's Lydell McCutcheon is Brooks' father and a self-made power player who made his fortune in oil. Tullock's Anita St. Pierre is a successful screenwriter who comes into Della's orbit and shows her a side of life and love that she's been missing. Whigham's Pete Strickland, now working for the district attorney, finds his relationship with Perry strained when they end up on opposite sides of a case.