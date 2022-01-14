Perry Mason Season 2 Welcomes Mark O'Brien for Key Recurring Role

HBO's award-winning Perry Mason has tapped actor & filmmaker Mark O'Brien (61st Street, The Righteous) for a recurring role in the upcoming eight-episode second season. O'Brien's Thomas Milligan is Los Angeles' ambitious Deputy District Attorney, an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and ascend to greater heights. No matter whose blood he has to spill to get there. O'Brien joins the returning Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. In addition, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, and Jee Young Han will be a part of the award-winning series' cast (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting, exclusively).

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems. Meanwhile, Kilpatrick's Clara has a new baby on her hands and has moved in with her brother's family. She can feel the walls closing in, though she has her husband's back amidst increasingly challenging dynamics at home.

Waterston's Ginny Aimes is emblematic of the sort of optimism that got people through Depression-era Los Angeles. She is the schoolteacher of every parents' dreams. Perry was reluctant to send Teddy to private school but discovers he's happy his kid is in Ginny's hands – and finds he might need some of her sunshine for himself, too. Davis' Camilla Nygaard is a badass, no-nonsense businesswoman who sees Della's ambition and takes her under her wing. As a cultured woman, Camilla cares for her health and fitness and spends her wealth bringing art to Los Angeles. Chaffin's Morris is Clara's brother and Paul's brother-in-law. He is a boisterous energy to whom Clara and Drake owe a great debt of gratitude for letting them stay under his roof. He's always looking for ways to support his family, even in desperate times. Guido's Rafael Gallardo, who despite coming from a farming family is a talented artist with the heart of a poet. He, alongside his brother, is standing trial and facing execution, and the odds couldn't be more stacked against him.

Mendoza's Mateo Gallardo must come to terms with the encroaching possibility of his execution after he and his brother are accused of murder. Rodriguez's Luisa Gallardo is Rafael and Mateo's aunt. Luisa is determined to get her nephews out of this hellhole of a bind. Fearing the court of public opinion will overshadow a fair trial, Luisa seeks out the help of a more caring attorney than the public defender they were assigned. Han's Marion Kang is fresh out of secretarial school and is the new hire in the office to replace Della's spot behind the desk. In addition to her meticulous organizational talents, Marion has a few tricks up her sleeve that keeps Perry and Della constantly on their feet.